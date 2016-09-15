Master Sgt. Mike Gabino (right), noncommissioned officer in charge of Undergraduate Education at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, speaks with Military Language Instructors, qualified NCOs who teach students in their language and serve as an example to them, prior to a graduation ceremony at the institute on the Presidio of Monterey, California, Sept. 15. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2016 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 14:56 Photo ID: 3090397 VIRIN: 160915-A-QE256-012 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 10.62 MB Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sergeant loves mentoring, giving back [Image 1 of 5], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.