Master Sergeant loves mentoring, giving back

Master Sgt. Mike Gabino, noncommissioned officer in charge of Undergraduate Education at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, speaks at the Boys and Girls Club of Monterey County, California, Aug. 25, 2016. “I told the kids that it doesn’t matter where you come from. You can make it,” said Gabino. He mentors Soldiers and other NCOs at the institute and also strives to inspire younger people as he volunteers in the local community. (Photo courtesy Master Sgt. Mike Gabino)

