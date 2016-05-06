Master Sergeant loves mentoring, giving back

Master Sgt. Mike Gabino (second from right), noncommissioned officer in charge of Undergraduate Education at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, enjoys a whitewater rafting trip in Northern California with his wife, Evelyn, and their two sons June 5, 2016. Gabino mentors Soldiers and other NCOs at the institute and also strives to inspire younger people as he volunteers in the community in Monterey, California. (Photo courtesy Master Sgt. Mike Gabino)

