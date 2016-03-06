(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Master Sergeant loves mentoring, giving back [Image 5 of 5]

    Master Sergeant loves mentoring, giving back

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2016

    Photo by Amber Whittington 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    Master Sgt. Mike Gabino, noncommissioned officer in charge of Undergraduate Education at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, smiles with the joint-service color guard in the background prior to a change of responsibility ceremony for the institute’s Command Sergeant Major at the Presidio of Monterey, California, June 3, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Amber K. Whittington/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sergeant loves mentoring, giving back [Image 1 of 5], by Amber Whittington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Presidio of Monterey
    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center
    US Army
    DLIFLC

