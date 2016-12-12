Tech. Sgt. Justin Nissen and Staff Sgt. Timothy Nissen, 37th Helicopter Squadron UH-1N helicopter flight engineers, pose next to a helicopter at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., Dec. 12, 2016. After four years of trying, the brothers managed to get stationed together in the same unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Carter)
This work, Focus on Family:Helo Brothers, by A1C Breanna Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Focus on Family: Helo Brothers
