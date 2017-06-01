Getting ready for conversion

MSgt. Roland Selfridge (left), Aircraft fuel Systems Shop Chief and MSgt. Art Fijalkowski, Fuels System Technician, both from the 914th Maintenance Squadron are reviewing a KC-135R Fuel system schematic chart and comparing it to a C-130 in the fuels hangar at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, NY on January 6, 2017. The air reserve technicians are making preparations for the upcoming conversion to the KC-135R Stratotanker. The aircraft in the background is the last scheduled C-130 to have fuel system maintenance performed on it. The first KC-135R is scheduled to arrive in early February. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Peter Borys)

