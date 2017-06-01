(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Getting ready for conversion

    NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Peter Borys 

    914th Airlift Wing

    MSgt. Roland Selfridge (left), Aircraft fuel Systems Shop Chief and MSgt. Art Fijalkowski, Fuels System Technician, both from the 914th Maintenance Squadron are reviewing a KC-135R Fuel system schematic chart and comparing it to a C-130 in the fuels hangar at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, NY on January 6, 2017. The air reserve technicians are making preparations for the upcoming conversion to the KC-135R Stratotanker. The aircraft in the background is the last scheduled C-130 to have fuel system maintenance performed on it. The first KC-135R is scheduled to arrive in early February. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Peter Borys)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 13:24
    Photo ID: 3090176
    VIRIN: 170106-F-YZ899-014
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting ready for conversion, by Peter Borys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fuels
    914th Airlift Wing
    Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station
    KC-135R conversion

