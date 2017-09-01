3-29 FA conducts rail operations in Poland

DRAWSKO PORMOSKIE, Poland -- Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division work on an armored ammunition carrier here during railway operations Jan. 9, 2017. The ammo carriers along with 18 Paladins and supporting equipment were shipped from the Port of Bremerhaven, Germany on Jan. 6. They will be used by the Soldiers as they conduct training in Eastern Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Rotating U.S.-based units through the European theater on a heel-to-toe rotation exercises our ability to assemble forces quickly, familiarizes Soldiers with their multinational counterparts while in a complex security environment and demonstrates deterrence.

