3-29 FA conducts rail operations in Poland

DRAWSKO PORMOSKIE, Poland-- 2nd Lt. Chris Derloshon, operations officer with 624th Transportation Detachment, 39th Transportation Battalion discusses rail head operations with Polish rail representatives. Derloshon, was responsible for overseeing rail operations for 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Jan. 9, 2017. The brigade is beginning a nine month rotation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Rotating U.S.-based units through the European theater on a heel-to-toe rotation exercises our ability to assemble forces quickly, familiarizes Soldiers with their multinational counterparts while in a complex security environment and demonstrates deterrence.

