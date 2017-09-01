(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-29 FA conducts rail operations in Poland [Image 3 of 6]

    3-29 FA conducts rail operations in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Capt. Scott Kuhn 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    DRAWSKO PORMOSKIE, Poland-- 2nd Lt. Chris Derloshon, operations officer with 624th Transportation Detachment, 39th Transportation Battalion discusses rail head operations with Polish rail representatives. Derloshon, was responsible for overseeing rail operations for 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Jan. 9, 2017. The brigade is beginning a nine month rotation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Rotating U.S.-based units through the European theater on a heel-to-toe rotation exercises our ability to assemble forces quickly, familiarizes Soldiers with their multinational counterparts while in a complex security environment and demonstrates deterrence.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 13:17
    Photo ID: 3090154
    VIRIN: 170109-A-IN006-008
    Resolution: 4094x2646
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-29 FA conducts rail operations in Poland [Image 1 of 6], by CPT Scott Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    4ID
    4th Infantry Division
    Europe
    US Army Europe
    US Army
    USAREUR
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    3rd Armored Brigade
    Stron Europe
    Iron Strong

