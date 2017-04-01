AFE Airmen inspect parachutes

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Carlos Angeles-Marquez, left, and Devin Daniels, right, 20th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeymen, examine a parachute for damage at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 14, 2017. Parachutes are routinely inspected and repaired to meet all safety specifications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

