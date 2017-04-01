A parachute harness lays across a parachute station at the 20th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment work center at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 4, 2017. Along with parachutes, AFE Airmen pack survival kits for F-16 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 12:21
|Photo ID:
|3090136
|VIRIN:
|170104-F-MP604-102
|Resolution:
|4286x2853
|Size:
|795.43 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
This work, AFE Airmen inspect parachutes [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
