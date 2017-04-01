U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Fournier, 20th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, checks parachute suspension lines for container fragments at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 4, 2017. AFE Airmen must thoroughly inspect the lines for tears and debris to ensure proper discharge of the parachute in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 12:21
|Photo ID:
|3090134
|VIRIN:
|170104-F-MP604-097
|Resolution:
|3326x2214
|Size:
|512.69 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFE Airmen inspect parachutes [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT