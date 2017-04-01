(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFE Airmen inspect parachutes [Image 5 of 7]

    AFE Airmen inspect parachutes

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devin Daniels, 20th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, stretches a parachute along a parachute packing table at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 4, 2017. The parachutes, which consist of a 28-foot canopy as well as suspension lines, must be packed at equal lengths to maintain stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 12:21
    Photo ID: 3090131
    VIRIN: 170104-F-MP604-061
    Resolution: 1048x1574
    Size: 149.4 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFE Airmen inspect parachutes [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #Airmen
    #Safety
    #ACC
    #AFE
    #20FW
    #ShawAFB

    • LEAVE A COMMENT