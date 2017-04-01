U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devin Daniels, 20th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, stretches a parachute along a parachute packing table at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 4, 2017. The parachutes, which consist of a 28-foot canopy as well as suspension lines, must be packed at equal lengths to maintain stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 12:21
|Photo ID:
|3090131
|VIRIN:
|170104-F-MP604-061
|Resolution:
|1048x1574
|Size:
|149.4 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFE Airmen inspect parachutes [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT