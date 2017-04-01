AFE Airmen inspect parachutes

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devin Daniels, 20th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, stretches a parachute along a parachute packing table at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 4, 2017. The parachutes, which consist of a 28-foot canopy as well as suspension lines, must be packed at equal lengths to maintain stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

