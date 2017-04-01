AFE Airmen inspect parachutes

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devin Daniels, 20th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, uses scissors to cut a protective band from a parachute at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 4, 2017. The protective bands of the parachute prevent misfires in the cockpit that may cause injury to the pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

