Date Taken: 08.09.2016 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 11:55 Photo ID: 3090094 VIRIN: 160809-A-XR437-011 Resolution: 5497x3092 Size: 18.4 MB Location: EDINBURGH, SCT, GB

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Edinburgh Pictorial [Image 1 of 12], by SPC Joseph R Agacinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.