    Edinburgh Pictorial [Image 2 of 12]

    Edinburgh Pictorial

    EDINBURGH, SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.09.2016

    Photo by Spc. Joseph R Agacinski 

    U.S. Army Europe

    Aerial view of the USAREUR Band & Chorus performing at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2016. Photo by Joseph Agacinski.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 11:55
    Photo ID: 3090094
    VIRIN: 160809-A-XR437-011
    Resolution: 5497x3092
    Size: 18.4 MB
    Location: EDINBURGH, SCT, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edinburgh Pictorial [Image 1 of 12], by SPC Joseph R Agacinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army Bands
    USAREUR
    Strong Europe

