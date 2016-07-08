Sgt. James Motz, center, performs Elvis Presleys' "All Shook Up" during the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Photo by Joseph Agacinski.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 11:55
|Photo ID:
|3090092
|VIRIN:
|160807-A-XR437-010
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|11.78 MB
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, SCT, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Edinburgh Pictorial [Image 1 of 12], by SPC Joseph R Agacinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
