Date Taken: 07.11.2016 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 10:57 Photo ID: 3090006 VIRIN: 160711-A-XR437-001 Resolution: 15505x5642 Size: 7.06 MB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAREUR Band & Chorus at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2016, by SPC Joseph R Agacinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.