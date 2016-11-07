(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAREUR Band & Chorus at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2016

    USAREUR Band &amp; Chorus at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2016

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    07.11.2016

    Photo by Spc. Joseph R Agacinski 

    U.S. Army Europe

    Social media banner advertising the USAREUR Band & Chorus appearing in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2016.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 10:57
    Photo ID: 3090006
    VIRIN: 160711-A-XR437-001
    Resolution: 15505x5642
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR Band & Chorus at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2016, by SPC Joseph R Agacinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Army Bands
    USAREUR
    StrongEurope

