Lt. Col. Dave Fink, 1st Helicopter Squadron pilot, side-swims during Helicopter Emergency Egress Device Training at Prince George’s Community College’s Robert I. Bickford Natatorium in Largo, Md., Oct. 28, 2016. Aircrew from the 1st HS are required to go through the training every two years to ensure they stay up-to-date on flying requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2015 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 10:35 Photo ID: 3089939 VIRIN: 161028-F-IP635-0140 Resolution: 3824x2457 Size: 1.7 MB Location: LARGO, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submerged training [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.