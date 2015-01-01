(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Submerged training [Image 1 of 5]

    Submerged training

    LARGO, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2015

    Photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Dave Fink, 1st Helicopter Squadron pilot, side-swims during Helicopter Emergency Egress Device Training at Prince George’s Community College’s Robert I. Bickford Natatorium in Largo, Md., Oct. 28, 2016. Aircrew from the 1st HS are required to go through the training every two years to ensure they stay up-to-date on flying requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submerged training [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    water survival

