Tech. Sgt. Jason Davis, 89th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, teaches aircrew members Water Survival Training while inside a life raft at Prince George’s Community College’s Robert I. Bickford Natatorium in Largo, Md., Oct. 27, 2016. Davis, who is also a flight chief, has been a SERE specialist for more than 13 years and now teaches SERE techniques and methods to aircrew members across the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)
|10.27.2016
|01.09.2017 10:35
|3089935
|161027-F-IP635-0433
|4928x3280
|5.7 MB
|LARGO, MD, US
This work, Submerged training [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
