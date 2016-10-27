(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Submerged training [Image 2 of 5]

    Submerged training

    LARGO, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jason Davis, 89th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, teaches aircrew members Water Survival Training while inside a life raft at Prince George’s Community College’s Robert I. Bickford Natatorium in Largo, Md., Oct. 27, 2016. Davis, who is also a flight chief, has been a SERE specialist for more than 13 years and now teaches SERE techniques and methods to aircrew members across the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 10:35
    Photo ID: 3089935
    VIRIN: 161027-F-IP635-0433
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: LARGO, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submerged training [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Water Survival

