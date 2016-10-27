Lt. Col. Richard Sutton, Defense Threat Reduction Agency mission commander, side-swims while pulling a classmate during Water Survival Training at Prince George’s Community College’s Robert I. Bickford Natatorium in Largo, Md., Oct. 27, 2016. The side-swim technique is used when pulling another individual who might be hurt or unconscious to make swimming easier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)
|10.27.2016
|01.09.2017 10:35
|3089932
|161027-F-IP635-0142
|4539x2667
|3.8 MB
|LARGO, MD, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Submerged training [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
