    Submerged training

    LARGO, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Richard Sutton, Defense Threat Reduction Agency mission commander, side-swims while pulling a classmate during Water Survival Training at Prince George’s Community College’s Robert I. Bickford Natatorium in Largo, Md., Oct. 27, 2016. The side-swim technique is used when pulling another individual who might be hurt or unconscious to make swimming easier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 10:35
    Photo ID: 3089932
    VIRIN: 161027-F-IP635-0142
    Resolution: 4539x2667
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: LARGO, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submerged training [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Water Survival

