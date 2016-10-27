Lt. Col. Richard Sutton, Defense Threat Reduction Agency mission commander, side-swims while pulling a classmate during Water Survival Training at Prince George’s Community College’s Robert I. Bickford Natatorium in Largo, Md., Oct. 27, 2016. The side-swim technique is used when pulling another individual who might be hurt or unconscious to make swimming easier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2016 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 10:35 Photo ID: 3089932 VIRIN: 161027-F-IP635-0142 Resolution: 4539x2667 Size: 3.8 MB Location: LARGO, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submerged training [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.