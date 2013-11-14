U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Arvizu, a DeRidder, Louisiana native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2013 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 09:48 Photo ID: 3089889 VIRIN: 170109-Z-ZZ001-004 Resolution: 2663x3728 Size: 803.05 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: DERIDDER, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Petty Officer 1st Class Arvizu supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Christopher Bevins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.