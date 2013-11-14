(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Petty Officer 1st Class Arvizu supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2013

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Bevins 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Arvizu, a DeRidder, Louisiana native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2013
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 09:48
    Photo ID: 3089889
    VIRIN: 170109-Z-ZZ001-004
    Resolution: 2663x3728
    Size: 803.05 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: DERIDDER, LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Petty Officer 1st Class Arvizu supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Christopher Bevins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Washington
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017

