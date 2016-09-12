U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Rall, a Pasadena, Maryland native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 09:24
|Photo ID:
|3089849
|VIRIN:
|170109-A-GC266-001
|Resolution:
|3728x4660
|Size:
|894.3 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Cmdr. Rall supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Christopher Bevins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
