U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Rall, a Pasadena, Maryland native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2016 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 09:24 Photo ID: 3089849 VIRIN: 170109-A-GC266-001 Resolution: 3728x4660 Size: 894.3 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Cmdr. Rall supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Christopher Bevins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.