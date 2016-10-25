U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Randall Johnson, a Wayzata, Minnesota native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 09:14
|Photo ID:
|3089843
|VIRIN:
|170109-Z-ZZ123-001
|Resolution:
|3665x5491
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|WAYZATA, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Chief Petty Officer Johnson supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Navy Chief Petty Officer Johnson supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration
LEAVE A COMMENT