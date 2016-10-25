U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Randall Johnson, a Wayzata, Minnesota native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2016 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 09:14 Photo ID: 3089843 VIRIN: 170109-Z-ZZ123-001 Resolution: 3665x5491 Size: 2.84 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: WAYZATA, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Chief Petty Officer Johnson supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.