Navy Petty Officer 1st Class DeBoer supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Renee DeBoer, a Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

