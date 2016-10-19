U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Renee DeBoer, a Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 09:09
|Photo ID:
|3089840
|VIRIN:
|170109-Z-ZZ001-011
|Resolution:
|4611x6455
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class DeBoer supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
