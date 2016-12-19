A U.S. Army Apache helicopter from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment
(Attack Reconnaissance) returns from a maintenance test flight on Dec. 19,
2016, at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. (U.S. Army
photo by Visual Information Specialist Eugen Warkentin/released)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 08:44
|Photo ID:
|3089813
|VIRIN:
|161219-A-EX530-0003
|Resolution:
|3623x2418
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
This work, Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight [Image 1 of 3], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
