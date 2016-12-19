(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight [Image 2 of 3]

    Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    12.19.2016

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    A U.S. Army Apache helicopter from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment
    (Attack Reconnaissance) returns from a maintenance test flight on Dec. 19,
    2016, at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. (U.S. Army
    photo by Visual Information Specialist Eugen Warkentin/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 08:44
    Photo ID: 3089812
    VIRIN: 161219-A-EX530-0002
    Resolution: 3764x2512
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight [Image 1 of 3], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight
    Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight
    Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Soldier
    Apache helicopter
    3rd Aviation Regiment
    US Army
    1st Battalion
    Army
    Ansbach
    Katterbach Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT