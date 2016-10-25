U.S. Navy Chief Agazzi supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Navy Chief Jon Agazzi, a Plainfield, Ill. native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

