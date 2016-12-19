Date Taken: 12.19.2016 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 02:53 Photo ID: 3089750 VIRIN: 161219-A-IY962-004 Resolution: 4634x2708 Size: 1.37 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight [Image 1 of 4], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.