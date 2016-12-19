A U.S. Army Apache helicopter from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance) returns from a maintenance test flight on Dec. 19, 2016, at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)
This work, Apache Helicopter Maintenance Test Flight [Image 1 of 4], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
