Senior Airman Grayson Bryant, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron patrolman, keeps watch on the base perimeter Jan. 1, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. As part of the base security zone patrol team, he is responsible with the task of protecting the base from outside threats and building good relationships with host nation citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 01:47
|Photo ID:
|3089708
|VIRIN:
|170101-F-PP266-448
|Resolution:
|2784x1848
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Patrol's unique desert mission [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Kenneth McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
