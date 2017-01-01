Senior Airman Rhea Flambeau, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron patrolman, keeps watch over the base security zone Jan. 1, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Flambeau is part of a 386th ESFS base security zone patrol, responsible for safeguarding wing operations from outside threats. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 01:47 Photo ID: 3089705 VIRIN: 170101-F-PP266-393 Resolution: 2784x1848 Size: 1.59 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patrol's unique desert mission [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Kenneth McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.