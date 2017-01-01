(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Patrol's unique desert mission [Image 4 of 6]

    Patrol's unique desert mission

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Rhea Flambeau, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron patrolman, keeps watch over the base security zone Jan. 1, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Flambeau is part of a 386th ESFS base security zone patrol, responsible for safeguarding wing operations from outside threats. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 01:47
    Photo ID: 3089705
    VIRIN: 170101-F-PP266-393
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol's unique desert mission [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Kenneth McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    386aew

