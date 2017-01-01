Senior Airman Rhea Flambeau, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron patrolman, keeps watch over the base security zone Jan. 1, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Flambeau is part of a 386th ESFS base security zone patrol, responsible for safeguarding wing operations from outside threats. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 01:47
|Photo ID:
|3089705
|VIRIN:
|170101-F-PP266-393
|Resolution:
|2784x1848
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Patrol's unique desert mission [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Kenneth McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
