Patrol's unique desert mission

Senior Airman Rhea Flambeau, left, and Senior Airman Grayson Bryant, right, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron patrolmen, guard the base security zone at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Jan. 1, 2016. Both Airmen are responsible for protecting the base and building positive relationships with local citizens within the surrounding camps. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

