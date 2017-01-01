(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Patrol's unique desert mission [Image 5 of 6]

    Patrol's unique desert mission

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Rhea Flambeau, left, and Senior Airman Grayson Bryant, right, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron patrolmen, guard the base security zone at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Jan. 1, 2016. Both Airmen are responsible for protecting the base and building positive relationships with local citizens within the surrounding camps. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 01:47
    Photo ID: 3089702
    VIRIN: 170101-F-PP266-371
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol's unique desert mission [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Kenneth McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    386aew

