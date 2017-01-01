Camels graze in the desert lands that surround the base in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Jan. 1, 2016. The 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron base security zone patrol is responsible for safeguarding the security zones on the perimeter. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 01:47 Photo ID: 3089701 VIRIN: 170101-F-PP266-368 Resolution: 2784x1848 Size: 1003.15 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patrol's unique desert mission [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Kenneth McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.