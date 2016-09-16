160916-N-OK605-072 MISAWA, Japan (Sep. 16, 2016) Chief Petty Officer Larry Algaard is pinned at the 2016 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at Misawa Airbase. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 00:13
|Photo ID:
|3089684
|VIRIN:
|160916-N-OK605-072
|Resolution:
|5622x4016
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2016 Chief Pinning Ceremony at Misawa Airbase [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT