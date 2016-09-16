160916-N-OK605-166 MISAWA, Japan (Sep. 16, 2016) Nine Sailors promoted to the rank of chief petty officer prepare to be pinned at a ceremony on Misawa Airbase. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 00:13
|Photo ID:
|3089674
|VIRIN:
|160916-N-OK605-166
|Resolution:
|5320x2992
|Size:
|986.99 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2016 Chief Pinning Ceremony at Misawa Airbase [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
