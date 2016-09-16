(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2016 Chief Pinning Ceremony at Misawa Airbase [Image 4 of 4]

    2016 Chief Pinning Ceremony at Misawa Airbase

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.16.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    160916-N-OK605-138 MISAWA, Japan (Sep. 16, 2016) Chief Petty Officer Xiaojie Huang has his cover placed at the 2016 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at Misawa Airbase. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2016
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2016 Chief Pinning Ceremony at Misawa Airbase [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

