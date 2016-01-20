(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Makin Island Underway [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Makin Island Underway

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robin Peak 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    160120-N-WY954-119SAN DIEGO (Jan. 20, 2016) – The USS Makin Island (LHD 8) transits out of the Coronado Bay during its second underway since completing a phased maintenance availability. Makin Island is underway for Type Commander sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robin W. Peak/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 22:45
    Photo ID: 3089663
    VIRIN: 160120-N-WY954-119
    Resolution: 3698x2642
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Underway [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Robin Peak, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Makin Island

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT