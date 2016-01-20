160120-N-WY954-119SAN DIEGO (Jan. 20, 2016) – The USS Makin Island (LHD 8) transits out of the Coronado Bay during its second underway since completing a phased maintenance availability. Makin Island is underway for Type Commander sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robin W. Peak/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 22:45
|Photo ID:
|3089663
|VIRIN:
|160120-N-WY954-119
|Resolution:
|3698x2642
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Makin Island Underway [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Robin Peak, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
