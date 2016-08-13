(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve soldiers check downrange for obstructions while Mount Rainier looms in the background [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Reserve soldiers check downrange for obstructions while Mount Rainier looms in the background

    FORT LEWIS, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2016

    Photo by Spc. Sean Harding 

    301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, check downrange for obstructions before holding a familiarization of the M2 .50 caliber Browning machine gun while Mount Rainer looms in the background, August 13, 2016. The purpose of the training was to familiarize soldiers with the assembly, handling, and firing of the M2 machine gun (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sean Harding/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve soldiers check downrange for obstructions while Mount Rainier looms in the background [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Sean Harding, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

