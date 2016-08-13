Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, check downrange for obstructions before holding a familiarization of the M2 .50 caliber Browning machine gun while Mount Rainer looms in the background, August 13, 2016. The purpose of the training was to familiarize soldiers with the assembly, handling, and firing of the M2 machine gun (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sean Harding/Released).

Date Taken: 08.13.2016
Location: FORT LEWIS, WA, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Army Reserve soldiers check downrange for obstructions while Mount Rainier looms in the background, by SPC Sean Harding, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.