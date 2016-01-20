(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Makin Island Underway [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Makin Island Underway

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    160120-N-WY954-025
    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 20, 2016) – The USS Makin Island (LHD 8) transits underneath the Coronado Bay Bridge during its second underway since completing a phased maintenance availability. Makin Island is underway for Type Commander sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robin W. Peak/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 22:45
    Photo ID: 3089658
    VIRIN: 160120-N-WY954-025
    Resolution: 4365x3118
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Underway [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway

    Makin Island

    • LEAVE A COMMENT