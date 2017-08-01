(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Advance and Engage [Image 1 of 4]

    Advance and Engage

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Capt. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia Army National Guard Capt. Ramesche Shaw, commander of the Columbus-based 82nd Maintenance Company advances at the combat pistol qualification during annual training at Fort Stewart, Ga.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advance and Engage [Image 1 of 4], by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

