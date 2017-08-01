Georgia Army National Guard Capt. Ramesche Shaw, commander of the Columbus-based 82nd Maintenance Company advances at the combat pistol qualification during annual training at Fort Stewart, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 18:56
|Photo ID:
|3089589
|VIRIN:
|170108-A-AQ105-774
|Resolution:
|4078x2918
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Advance and Engage [Image 1 of 4], by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT