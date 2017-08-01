(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    “Warriors” Conduct Urban Operations [Image 10 of 10]

    “Warriors” Conduct Urban Operations

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Spc. Victoria Eckert 

    39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Camp McGregor, Fort Bliss, TX—Delta Company (D Co.), 1st Battalion 153 Infantry Regiment Soldiers conducted a Movement to Contact (Urban Operations) lane on January 8, 2017. This training starts with rehearsals to verify the unit can successfully and safely conduct the mission. An After Action Review (AAR) is held after the exercise is complete to insure the leaders learn from their mistakes and recognize the correct actions taken during the movement to contact. The skills learned on this lane build company cohesion and shape the “Warrior” battalion, while also honing the necessary skills needed to complete our mission when engaged with enemy forces.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 17:34
    Photo ID: 3089563
    VIRIN: 170108-Z-XM050-001
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Warriors” Conduct Urban Operations [Image 1 of 10], by SPC Victoria Eckert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Fort Bliss
    warriors
    Urban Operations
    Texas
    Training
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Rehearsals
    Camp McGregor
    Movement to Contact
    1-153rd Infantry Regiment

