“Warriors” Conduct Urban Operations

Camp McGregor, Fort Bliss, TX—Delta Company (D Co.), 1st Battalion 153 Infantry Regiment Soldiers conducted a Movement to Contact (Urban Operations) lane on January 8, 2017. This training starts with rehearsals to verify the unit can successfully and safely conduct the mission. An After Action Review (AAR) is held after the exercise is complete to insure the leaders learn from their mistakes and recognize the correct actions taken during the movement to contact. The skills learned on this lane build company cohesion and shape the “Warrior” battalion, while also honing the necessary skills needed to complete our mission when engaged with enemy forces.

