U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kellie Askew, 442d Aircraft Maintenance deputy superintendent, address the audience during his promotion ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 7, 2017. Askew began his Air Force career as an F-16 crew chief at Hill AFB, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Missy Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 17:06
|Photo ID:
|3089560
|VIRIN:
|170107-F-EB151-083
|Resolution:
|3988x2848
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 442d MXG gains new chief [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT