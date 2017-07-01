442d MXG gains new chief

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kellie Askew, 442d Aircraft Maintenance deputy superintendent, joins the rank of chief during his promotion ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 7, 2017. Askew became an Air Reserve Technician for the 442d Maintenance Group in 1997. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Missy Sterling)

