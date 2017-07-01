U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kellie Askew, 442d Aircraft Maintenance deputy superintendent, joins the rank of chief during his promotion ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 7, 2017. Askew became an Air Reserve Technician for the 442d Maintenance Group in 1997. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Missy Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 17:07
|Photo ID:
|3089558
|VIRIN:
|170107-F-EB151-078
|Resolution:
|3389x2421
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 442d MXG gains new chief [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
