U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kellie Askew, 442d Aircraft Maintenance deputy superintendent, presents his mother and granddaughter flowers during his promotion ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 7, 2017. Askew left active-duty in 1996 and joined the Air Force Reserve unit at Hill AFB, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Missy Sterling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.08.2017 17:07 Photo ID: 3089556 VIRIN: 170107-F-EB151-067 Resolution: 3988x2848 Size: 5.31 MB Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 442d MXG gains new chief [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.