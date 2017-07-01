(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    442d MXG gains new chief

    442d MXG gains new chief

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Sterling 

    442d Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kellie Askew, 442d Aircraft Maintenance deputy superintendent, presents his mother and granddaughter flowers during his promotion ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 7, 2017. Askew left active-duty in 1996 and joined the Air Force Reserve unit at Hill AFB, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Missy Sterling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 17:07
    Photo ID: 3089556
    VIRIN: 170107-F-EB151-067
    Resolution: 3988x2848
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 442d MXG gains new chief [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Missouri
    Tradition
    Whiteman AFB
    Aircraft Maintenance
    Maintenance Group
    Chief Promotion
    Leadership Goals
    442d MXG

