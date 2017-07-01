442d MXG NCO, SNCO induction ceremony

Inductees with the 442d Maintenance Group recite the senior non-commissioned officer creed during the NCO and Senior NCO induction ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 7, 2017. The ceremony is a tradition to congratulate Airmen in their new position while reminding SNCOs how far they've come and inspiring NCOs to continue developing their leadership abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Missy Sterling)

