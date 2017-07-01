(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    442d MXG NCO, SNCO induction ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    442d MXG NCO, SNCO induction ceremony

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Sterling 

    442d Fighter Wing

    Inductees with the 442d Maintenance Group recite the senior non-commissioned officer creed during the NCO and Senior NCO induction ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 7, 2017. The ceremony is a tradition to congratulate Airmen in their new position while reminding SNCOs how far they've come and inspiring NCOs to continue developing their leadership abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Missy Sterling)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 17:07
    Photo ID: 3089554
    VIRIN: 170107-F-EB151-030
    Resolution: 3549x2535
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 442d MXG NCO, SNCO induction ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    442d MXG gains new chief
    442d MXG gains new chief
    442d MXG gains new chief
    442d MXG NCO, SNCO induction ceremony
    442d MXG NCO, SNCO induction ceremony
    442d MXG NCO, SNCO induction ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Leadership
    NCO
    Tradition
    Whiteman AFB
    A-10
    SNCO
    Inductees
    Warthogs
    Master Sergeants
    Staff Sergeants
    442d Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT