Inductees with the 442d Maintenance Group recite the non-commissioned officer creed during the NCO and Senior NCO induction ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 7, 2017. The ceremony is a tradition to congratulate Airmen in their new position while reminding SNCOs how far they've come and inspiring NCOs to continue developing their leadership abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Missy Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 17:08
|Photo ID:
|3089553
|VIRIN:
|170107-F-EB151-017
|Resolution:
|3022x2159
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 442d MXG NCO, SNCO induction ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT