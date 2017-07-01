From farm girl to protecting SecDef

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Mary Alice Hostetler (far left) and Brig Gen. Marion Garcia, commanding general, 200th Military Police Command, share a moment at the Women's Millitary Memorial on Jan. 7 in Arlington, Virginia. Hostetler enlisted into the Army in July 1976 and was promoted to CW5 in April 2013 as the Command Chief Warrant Officer of the 200th Military Police Command. Hostetler served more than 40 years in the United States Army. Hostetler accomplished many milestones, from being the first female in a military police company, the first female to provide protective services in a combat zone, to leading a team in charge of protecting the Secretary of Defense. Hostetler says of all the things she's done in her career, the best thing she's ever done was wear the Army uniform. (Army Reserve Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Sun Vega)

