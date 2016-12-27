170108-N-WA993-069

Lt. Cmdr. Valerie Greenaway, Ronald Reagan’s training officer, from Cleveland, conducts Department of the Navy transgender policy training in the wardroom of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Transgender service members are allowed to serve openly, and they can no longer be discharged or separated for their gender preference. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

