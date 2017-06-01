(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Helicopter Combat Sea Squadron (HSC) 4 conducts flight quarters aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer DDG 108

    Helicopter Combat Sea Squadron (HSC) 4 conducts flight quarters aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer DDG 108

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsey Adams 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    170106-N-RM689-434
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 6, 2017) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Myles Williams, a Sailor assigned to Helicopter Combat Sea Squadron (HSC) 4, sprays down an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter while aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer is part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group who will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Combat Sea Squadron (HSC) 4 conducts flight quarters aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer DDG 108 [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Kelsey Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wayne E. Meyer
    DDG 108
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    Sea Hawk
    Sailors
    Helicopter
    Western Pacific Deployment
    MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter
    Western Pacific Deployment 2017
    Helicopter Combat Sea Squadron (HSC) 4

