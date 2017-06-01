170106-N-RM689-251

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 6, 2017) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Combat Sea Squadron (HSC) 4, prepares to land on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during flight qualifications. Wayne E. Meyer is part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group who will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.08.2017 01:55 Photo ID: 3089170 VIRIN: 170106-N-RM689-251 Resolution: 4618x2945 Size: 633.57 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter Combat Sea Squadron (HSC) 4 conducts flight quarters aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer DDG 108 [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Kelsey Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.