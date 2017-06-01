(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Wayne E. Meyer Recieves Fuel at Sea [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Wayne E. Meyer Recieves Fuel at Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsey Adams 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    170106-N-RM689-012
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 6, 2017) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Anthony Linger, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), prepares to shoot the shot line to fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) during a replenishment-at-sea. Wayne E. Meyer is part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group who will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 01:54
    Photo ID: 3089166
    VIRIN: 170106-N-RM689-012
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 886.99 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer Recieves Fuel at Sea [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Kelsey Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    UNREP
    Wayne E. Meyer
    refueling at sea
    DDG 108
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    Sailors
    Underway replenishment
    Western Pacific Deployment
    RM689
    Western Pacific Deployment 2017

    • LEAVE A COMMENT