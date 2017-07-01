Under Secretary of the Army visits 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Patrick J. Murphy (center), Under Secretary of the Army, discusses Army issues with Maj. Gen. Jeffrey J. Snow (left) commanding general, U.S. Army Recruiting Command during the pre-game activities of the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl held in the Alamodome in San Antonio Jan. 7. For 17 years, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the Nation’s premier high-school football game, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America’s future college and National Football League stars. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

